By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity.

Emily Claire Hari, previously known as Michael Hari, was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.

According to court documents, Hari says gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing.

Hari’s attorney is asking a judge to sentence her to no more than the minimum 30 years in prison — not the life sentence that prosecutors requested.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 13.