MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you manage to eat everything that you buy from the grocery store? Odds are you, like most people, end up throwing some items out.
A new survey commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found that the average shopper ends up wasting $1,493.93 on food every year.
Sliced another way, that’s considered to be nearly one-fifth of their entire shopping bill, or 18%.
Only about one in 10 people in the survey said that they never buy food that they later end up not eating.
The survey found that shows fruits and vegetables are the foods most likely to spoil before eating, followed by dairy products.
