MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While a number of music venues are requiring proof of vaccination for concert-goers, that’s not the case at Mystic Lake Casino.
That policy decision by the Prior Lake venue could cause problems for the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert on Sept. 11. On Tuesday, the band of brothers announced that they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their shows.
Mystic Lake says it is aware of the Jonas Brothers’ announcement, adding that the band’s requirements do not align with their current protocols.
The casino says that any updates about the concert will be posted on their social media pages and website.