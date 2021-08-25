MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man is wanted for murder in a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead at a south Minneapolis White Castle drive-thru.
Lionell Hicks is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in the Aug. 15 shooting of 32-year-old Tu’Quan Smith, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. Authorities are working to find Hicks, whom they say has a significant criminal history. Records show he’s been convicted of felony gun possession, damage to property and misdemeanor assault charges.
According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the drive-thru of the White Castle on Lake Street Witnesses reported that Hicks shot Smith from the back of a Jeep as the victim drove by him in the drive-thru.
The two had exchanged words after the driver of the Jeep was asked to move to let other vehicles out of the drive-thru. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Smith died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Surveillance video captured the shooting, and investigators found the Jeep after talking to one of its owners. Inside the vehicle they found Department of Corrections paperwork for Hicks, who was out of prison on parole.
If convicted of the murder charge, Hicks faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.