MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra said Wednesday it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone entering Orchestra Hall starting this fall.
The policy goes into effect Sept. 20, when the orchestra’s season begins. It applies to audience members, musicians, guest artists, staff and volunteers. Anyone entering the building must have received their final vaccine dose 14 days prior to the event. A negative COVID test must come within 72 hours of the event.
The orchestra said it will offer refunds or credits to “any ticketholders who are unable to adhere to these requirements for admission.”
Masks are required inside Orchestra Hall regardless of vaccination status.
The orchestra plans to operate at full audience capacity when the season begins.
Since the start of the pandemic, 640,459 have tested positive for COVID in Minnesota, and there have been 7,782 deaths.