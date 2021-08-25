MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Willmar, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
It happened at about 11:23 a.m. near Pennock, when a minivan traveling northbound on 135th Street and a westbound car on Highway 12 collided at the intersection.
An 83-year-old Sanborn woman who was a passenger in the minivan was killed. Her identity hasn’t been released. The other three occupants survived with injuries: Sleepy Eye residents Irene and Robert Mathiowetz, 83 and 88; and driver Frederick Berg of Sanborn, 84.
Three passengers in the other vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries: Rae Baker of Redwood Falls, 22; Kyri Cox of Redwood Falls, 17; and Thomas Zempel of Mankato, 20.
The state patrol is still investigating what led up to the crash.