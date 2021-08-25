MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves officially announced the acquisition of guard Patrick Beverley Wednesday.
The Wolves traded Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies for the 33-year-old Beverley.
The trade was first reported last week, and came a day after Beverley was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Grizzlies.
Last season, Beverley shot 42% from the field, averaging 7.5 points and 2.1 assists in 22.5 minutes per game.
Hernangómez came to the Wolves via trade in February 2020. Culver was taken sixth overall in the 2019 draft by the Phoenix Suns before the Wolves traded for his draft rights.