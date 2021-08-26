MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ flagship theater is joining the growing list of venues that will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend performances.
The Guthrie Theater made the announcement Thursday, saying also that masks will be required for all staff, audience members and guests, regardless of vaccination status.
“While we continue to balance keeping the theater open and working to ensure everyone who visits the Guthrie stays healthy and safe, we are forever buoyed by the support of our audiences, and we look forward to a safe, comfortable return to the art form we love,” artistic director Joseph Haj said in a statement.
The policy “is subject to change based on evolving city, state and CDC guidelines,” the theater said, but as of now it is set to go into effect Sept. 30 and last through the Guthrie’s season, which concludes with a performance of “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 27.
The Guthrie will require all staff, artists and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
There will be no capacity restrictions for performances.
The Minnesota Orchestra, First Avenue, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and the Basilica Block Party have all enacted similar policies for attendees.