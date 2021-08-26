MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hitting a 495-foot home run in one of baseball’s most legendary ballparks is a good enough story on its own, but the dinger launched by Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó Wednesday night has a pretty great backstory, too.

According to the game broadcast, Sanó accidentally hit a young fan with a home run during batting practice before the Twins’ game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanó gave the young fan a signed bat in apology, and also promised the kid he would get a hit.

Did he ever.

Sanó blasted a third-inning pitch from starter Nick Pivetta all the way out of Fenway Park. According to Statcast, Sanó’s homer was the longest of the season by 9 feet, and the second longest of his career (he hit one a foot longer in 2019).

“I don’t know how a human being can hit a ball much further than what Miguel Sanó did today,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was an amazing home run.”

The Twins won the game, 9-6.