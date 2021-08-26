MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hitting a 495-foot home run in one of baseball’s most legendary ballparks is a good enough story on its own, but the dinger launched by Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó Wednesday night has a pretty great backstory, too.
According to the game broadcast, Sanó accidentally hit a young fan with a home run during batting practice before the Twins’ game against the Boston Red Sox. Sanó gave the young fan a signed bat in apology, and also promised the kid he would get a hit.
Did he ever.
Miguel Sanò's 495-foot long ball is tied for the longest HR since the start of the 2020 season (Acuña Jr.).
Sanó blasted a third-inning pitch from starter Nick Pivetta all the way out of Fenway Park. According to Statcast, Sanó’s homer was the longest of the season by 9 feet, and the second longest of his career (he hit one a foot longer in 2019).
“I don’t know how a human being can hit a ball much further than what Miguel Sanó did today,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was an amazing home run.”
The Twins won the game, 9-6.
