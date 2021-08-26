Severe WeatherSevere thunderstorm warnings are issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey counties until 3 p.m. Follow the latest right here.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials hope new COVID-19 testing sites will slow the spread of the Delta variant.

There are two new locations in the Twin Cities metro area. In St. Paul, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium is reopening as a COVID-19 testing site. And in Bloomington, a site is opening at the former DMV on Logan Avenue South.

Both will offer free saliva testing to anyone who wants it. Results will come in two to three days.

Two other sites outside the metro are moving next week. Mankato’s community testing is headed to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in town. The same goes for the one in St. Cloud.

For hours and information on all these locations, click here.