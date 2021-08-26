MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials hope new COVID-19 testing sites will slow the spread of the Delta variant.
There are two new locations in the Twin Cities metro area. In St. Paul, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium is reopening as a COVID-19 testing site. And in Bloomington, a site is opening at the former DMV on Logan Avenue South.
Both will offer free saliva testing to anyone who wants it. Results will come in two to three days.
Two other sites outside the metro are moving next week. Mankato’s community testing is headed to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in town. The same goes for the one in St. Cloud.
For hours and information on all these locations, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death
- Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity
- Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year
- Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood