MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new mural in St. Paul just across from Allianz Field honoring American soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

The timing is great just ahead of the women’s national soccer team playing at the stadium in October. The owner Black Hart of St. Paul, Wes Burdine, says he planned the mural before the COVID-19 pandemic. Burdine is also the co-founder of Minnesota women’s soccer.

“Megan Rapino is an absolute icon,” Burdine said. “Not in just the LGBT community, but in the soccer world. She’s a big hero of mine and for a lot of U.S. soccer fans.”

It’s on the side wall of the queer soccer bar on University Avenue.

Rapinoe plays professionally for OL Reign based in Washington State. She’s also a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, and had two goals in the team’s bronze medal win over Australia in the Olympics.