MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans woke up to rain Friday morning, and the soggy conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the wettest part of the day will be in the morning. Flash flood warnings for parts of the southeastern region of the state expired at 7 a.m.

Showers will become more scattered in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

“We may even get a little sunshine,” O’Connor said.

It's a soggy start to #TGIF. Steady rain this morning as your head out the door. Some dry time expected into the afternoon. #MNwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/lSbIIjImfS — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) August 27, 2021

Things change into Saturday, with temperatures jumping up into the 80s and thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with less humidity.

Meanwhile, the state continues to experience one of the worst droughts in its history.

The latest figures, which have yet to take Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rain into account, show that 88% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, and all but 3% of the state is under at least a moderate drought.

The National Drought Mitigation Center said Thursday that recent rains did allow for some improvements in Iowa and Minnesota, but shared this caveat:

“Longer-term deficits and impacts to the hydrologic system remain across the greater part of the two states. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota closed recently due to a nearby wildfire. The ongoing drought has also adversely affected bee populations and honey production. Low streamflow in rivers in Minnesota remained a problem this week. In some areas of northeast and southwest Minnesota that didn’t see much or any rain this week, extreme drought widened its footprint.”

Only southeastern Minnesota and a few border areas are experiencing reasonably normal conditions.

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of northern Minnesota and upper half of Wisconsin, due to the Greenwood fire. That’s expected to expire at 8 p.m. Friday.