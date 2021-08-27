MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of protesters demonstrating against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline were arrested Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol following a brief standoff with law enforcement.

The arrests happened around noontime after dozens of Minnesota State Patrol troopers surrounded a teepee on the capitol mall where demonstrators were holding a ceremony, playing drums and singing traditional Native American songs.

Videos posted to social media showed troopers telling the protesters over loudspeaker that their permit to protest expired Thursday night, adding that they’d be arrested if they didn’t leave the mall. “In order to prepare for future permitted events, you need to leave the cordoned off area immediately,” the troopers said.

A number of protesters refused to leave and were arrested.

UPDATE: There have been a number of arrests at the Minnesota State Capitol Friday after law enforcement surrounded protesters demonstrating against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline. https://t.co/zzIi0tWxN2 pic.twitter.com/MfcxB8jJ3Y — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 27, 2021

The protesters have been at the capitol since a large demonstration Wednesday, when more than 2,000 people gathered to protest against the replacement of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The protesters say that the project is a threat to the environment and intrudes on indigenous land. On the other hand, Enbridge says that the pipeline is safe and is bringing jobs to northern Minnesota.

The pipeline is expected to be operational by the end of the year after the Minnesota Supreme Court refused earlier this week to hear an appeal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.