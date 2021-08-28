Protesters, who have been calling themselves “water protectors,” say the pipeline is a threat to the environment and intrudes on Indigenous land. Enbridge, a Canadian company, says the pipeline is safe and is bringing jobs to northern Minnesota.
On Friday, at least four protesters demonstrating against the pipeline were arrested in front of the Minnesota State Capitol, after dozens of Minnesota State Patrol troopers surrounded a teepee on the capitol mall, where demonstrators were holding a ceremony and singing traditional Native American songs.
According to state officials, Gov. Tim Walz was not present at the mansion when protestors were arrested and did not give further comments.
This is a developing story, check here for updates.