Severe WeatherSaturday's severe weather threat has been upgraded to "enhanced." Get the latest information here.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Kandiyohi County, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old man from Atwater died in an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at 12:03 a.m. The driver of the ATV was traveling west and lost control in the 15000 block of First Avenue East.

The ATV entered a ditch flipped over on its side.

Officers arrived to see the driver partially ejected and pinned down. Though they attempted to free the driver, he died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.