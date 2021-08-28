STAY INFORMED: WCCO Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is shaping up to be an active weather day, with rain and severe weather likely across the state. See the latest update below.

UPDATE (10:35 a.m.) – A tornado watch has been issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties until 4 p.m. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin are also under a tornado watch.

⚠️ A Tornado Watch is in now effect until 4p for the counties in yellow. A Severe T-Storm Watch remains in effect until 12p to the west. NOW is the time to know where you'll go if severe weather threatens your area. Visit https://t.co/gjAWahouVl for more pic.twitter.com/IvX57lZhEL — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 28, 2021

The morning started out sunny in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the 70s. Areas south of the metro also woke up to the sun.

However, thunderstorms are rolling through the western part of the state. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for western Minnesota until noon, and Ortonville saw marble to ping pong-sized hail around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

⚠️ Severe T-Storm Watch in effect until 12:00PM for isolated damaging wind & hail. NOW is the time to know where you'll go if severe weather threatens your area; severe weather is likely region-wide today. Visit https://t.co/gjAWahouVl for more. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/KdctBjF260 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 28, 2021

Scattered thunderstorms will become more widespread later in the afternoon and into the evening. In the Twin Cities, the wet weather could start around 2 p.m., though significant rain could start falling around 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Almost the entirety of the state is under a threat for severe weather on Saturday, with central Minnesota under an “enhanced” risk. The threat is greatest for damaging wind gusts, which could be stronger than hurricane force, large hail, and possibly tornadoes.

Even though Minnesota is in the middle of a historic drought, there is also a chance for flooding. Over an inch and a half of rain is expected in central Minnesota through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

With all the rain that has fallen in the last week, only one-to-two inches of rain needs to fall in a six-hour time span to cause flash flooding.

Sunday will be less humid and dry. Temperatures next week will be closer to average, in the 70s.