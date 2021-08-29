MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota are cleaning up Sunday after a couple rounds of storms brought enormous hail and strong winds through the state.
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said most of the damage was done by two thunderstorm complexes that moved through central and southern Minnesota.
Much of yesterday's storm damage in #MNwx was done by 2 thunderstorm complexes; one that tracked through central MN in the morning with giant hail… and one that tracked through southern MN in the evening with 70+ mph wind gusts. Here are the radar loops showing both pic.twitter.com/CUy9e1SyKn
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 29, 2021
CJ Seim caught this shot of the storm moving through Becker.
In Sauk Rapids, hail shattered the roof and rear windshield of Harmony Knowles’ Tesla Model X.
Further west, in Melrose, Moonlight Vineyards put out a call for help on Facebook after it “took a massive hit with Saturday’s storm.” The vineyard said it needed to “pick everything” on Sunday.
Also in Melrose, Amy Mattren found some massive trees uprooted near Little Birch Lake.
In Perham, Amy Bochman captured a double rainbow in the storm’s aftermath.