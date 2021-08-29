Severe WeatherFlash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect Saturday evening. Click here for the latest.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota are cleaning up Sunday after a couple rounds of storms brought enormous hail and strong winds through the state.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said most of the damage was done by two thunderstorm complexes that moved through central and southern Minnesota.

CJ Seim caught this shot of the storm moving through Becker.

(credit: CJ Seim)

In Sauk Rapids, hail shattered the roof and rear windshield of Harmony Knowles’ Tesla Model X.

(credit: Harmony Knowles)

(credit: Harmony Knowles)

Further west, in Melrose, Moonlight Vineyards put out a call for help on Facebook after it “took a massive hit with Saturday’s storm.” The vineyard said it needed to “pick everything” on Sunday.

Also in Melrose, Amy Mattren found some massive trees uprooted near Little Birch Lake.

(credit: Amy Mattren)

(credit: Amy Mattren)

In Perham, Amy Bochman captured a double rainbow in the storm’s aftermath.

(credit: Amy Bochman)