By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Maplewood Saturday night.

According to the Maplewood Police Department, officers responded to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a person lying in the road.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maplewood police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-249-2608.