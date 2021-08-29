MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Maplewood Saturday night.
According to the Maplewood Police Department, officers responded to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a person lying in the road.
They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maplewood police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-249-2608.
