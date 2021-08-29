MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After getting a good soaking, most of Minnesota will be dry and comfortable for most of the work week, according to WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.
The good news out of Saturday’s very-active weather day, which included some damaging storms, is the widespread rainfall across the state, especially in southern and southwestern Minnesota — despite some flooding. In the Arrowhead, 1.36 inches of rain fell, putting a damper on the raging Greenwood Fire. An Air Quality Alert from the smoke is in effect in the area until 9 p.m. on Monday.
There will be some isolated rainfall in parts of southern and southwestern Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, but it will be dry in the Twin Cities until Thursday, with temperatures near average.
After a slightly-above-average high temp of 81 Sunday, we’ll cool a bit and fall into the average — and even below-average — range for most of the week, with high pressure across the Upper Midwest keeping us cool and dry. Dew points have dropped following an oppressive couple days, and we’ll remain sweat-free for most of the week.
Monday will be a great day for visitors to the Minnesota State Fair. The high in the metro will only reach 79, and lows will be in the low 60s. The UV index will be high due to some intense sunshine. This will, however, be a tough week for allergy sufferers, with the air rife with pollen from ragweed, nettles and chenopods.
Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday, although with more clouds in the mix. Wednesday, the first day of September, will be sunny and in the high 70s. Late afternoon rain is expected Thursday, and morning showers are in Friday’s forecast. Next weekend will be a bit cooler, with temps in the mid-to-low 70s.
More On WCCO.com: