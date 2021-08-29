MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Irv Smith Jr., who was set to take over as the Minnesota Vikings’ No. 1 tight end after Kyle Rudolph’s departure, reportedly needs a surgery that will cause him to miss the start of the season.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Smith will undergo surgery for a meniscus injury, and the exact timetable for his return is “TBD.”
#Vikings starting TE Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury that will sideline him for at least the start of the regular season, per sources.
Exact timetable TBD for now, but Smith seemed poised for a breakout season and now it’s on hold.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2021
Last season, Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and 5 touchdowns as the No. 2 tight end behind Rudolph. The Vikings released Rudolph in March, and he’s found a new home with the New York Giants.
Smith, who the Vikings drafted out of Alabama in the second round in 2019, is expected to be Rudolph’s successor.
Tyler Conklin, Zach Davidson, Brandon Dillon and Shane Zylstra are the other tight ends listed on the Vikings’ roster. Davidson and Zylstra are rookies. Dillon has caught one pass in his career, while Conklin has 32 catches across three seasons.
