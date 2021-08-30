MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Was it a fresh beef delivery gone awry, or just another day in Wisconsin?
A now-viral video shot and posted by Jessica Nelson shows a bovine backseat driver in a sedan at a McDonald’s in Marshfield, which is about 80 miles east of Eau Claire.
WARNING: Video includes profanity.
“A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!!” Nelson wrote on Facebook. “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”
In a comment on the video, Nelson said there were actually three calves in the backseat.
As of Monday afternoon, the video had nearly 260,000 views.