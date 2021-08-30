MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love was quite literally in the air Monday at the fairgrounds.
Austin and Aynsley met at the Minnesota State Fair two years ago. Monday, atop the Great Big Wheel, Austin proposed.
Family and friends were in on the surprise, and ready to celebrate with them when they got to the ground.
“Two years ago was our first date here. I was a 4Her so I spent most of my summers up here showing and this means a lot,” Aynsley said.
Austin said he wasn’t nervous about proposing, but he was nervous Aynsley would have spotted some of their family members before he popped the question.