MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Drone video is showing just how much a bean field collapsed in northwestern Minnesota.
On Friday, Brad Thoreson shared with WCCO the drone video of the collapsed field in Climax, which is in rural Polk County. A large part of the field reportedly fell about 25 feet, creating a quarter-mile long ravine.
In a post on social media, the daughter of the farm owner said a “crack” in the field was noticed earlier in the summer, and is asking for prayers that the crack doesn’t happen near the farmhouse.
Watch the raw video video below:
The farm is located near the Red River.
The Associated Press reported that geologists with the University of North Dakota believe dry weather, a drop in water levels on the Red River and recent rains can form a perfect storm for something like this to occur.
