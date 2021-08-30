MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Carlton County that happened just after midnight.
The crash happened along the 200 block of Thomson Road at about 12:20 a.m. Monday. Police say they received a report of a vehicle going off the road.
When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a tree. The man driving the truck had been critically injured and was taken to Essentia Hospital in Duluth.
A passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not clear whether either of the people involved in the crash had been wearing a seat belt. Authorities have not released the identities of either.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.