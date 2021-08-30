MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a woman was found dead in her condo Monday morning, and the circumstances of her death warrant a homicide investigation.
Family members checking on a woman in her 50s at a condo on the 300 block of Ramsey Street found her dead around 11 a.m.
Police said the death appeared “suspicious,” and so homicide investigators were called.
There is no known motive, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call police at 651-266-5650 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.