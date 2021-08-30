MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of high school senior Andre Conley last September.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Jomoy Lee, who pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder, agreed to a 300-month sentence during Monday’s hearing.
The criminal complaint says Lee — and alleged accomplice Kejuan Haywood, 18 — shot Conley three times outside of the Super USA convenience store off North Fremont and Dowling avenues in Minneapolis on Sept. 14, 2020. Another bystander was also shot, but survived.
Lee and Haywood are said to have fired almost a dozen shots during the daylight attack.
Conley was a student at Patrick Henry High School, and had been volunteering for Lacy Johnson’s unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House at the time of his death.
Haywood is charged with both second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He will next appear in court Tuesday.