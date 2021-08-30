MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the weekend’s deadly shootings in St. Paul is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.
According to St. Paul police, the shooting took place Sunday at around 8:45 p.m. on East 7th Street and Mounds Boulevard in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to the report of shots fired and found a male victim, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
The victim, who was unconscious but breathing, was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have yet been made in connection to the shooting as police investigate and look for possible witnesses.
“Preliminary information indicates this shooting may be connected to a road rage incident, however it’s unclear how the victim was involved,” St. Paul police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
The shooting marks the city’s 21st homicide. It was also one of three deadly shootings that occurred in the city over the weekend.