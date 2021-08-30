CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Recipes

It’s time to use all those veggies from the garden for a satisfying entree. Here is the recipe for Rebecca Kolls’ garden meatloaf.

Ingredients

  • 1 chopped onion
  • 1 yellow bell pepper chopped
  • 1 zucchini finely chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1 lbs pork
  • 1 lbs ground beef
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 c Panko bread crumbs
  • 1 t red pepper flakes
  • ½ c shredded/grated parmesan cheese
  • ¼ c Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 T soy sauce
  • ¾ ketchup
  • S & P

Glaze:

  • 1 cup ketchup
  • ¾ balsamic vinegar
  • 1 T. Dijon mustard

Directions

  1. Saute onion, pepper, zucchini and garlic until soft in large bowl
  2. Add remaining ingredients, folding gently to mix
  3. Place in a loaf pan.
  4. Make glaze by blending all ingredients and bring to gently boil – cook down slightly.
  5. Spread glaze over top of meatloaf
  6. Bake @425 1- 1 ½ hours or until inside heats to 160 degrees – reglaze after 30 minutes