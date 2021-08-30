It’s time to use all those veggies from the garden for a satisfying entree. Here is the recipe for Rebecca Kolls’ garden meatloaf.
Ingredients
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 yellow bell pepper chopped
- 1 zucchini finely chopped
- 5 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 lbs pork
- 1 lbs ground beef
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 c Panko bread crumbs
- 1 t red pepper flakes
- ½ c shredded/grated parmesan cheese
- ¼ c Worcestershire sauce
- 2 T soy sauce
- ¾ ketchup
- S & P
Glaze:
- 1 cup ketchup
- ¾ balsamic vinegar
- 1 T. Dijon mustard
Directions
- Saute onion, pepper, zucchini and garlic until soft in large bowl
- Add remaining ingredients, folding gently to mix
- Place in a loaf pan.
- Make glaze by blending all ingredients and bring to gently boil – cook down slightly.
- Spread glaze over top of meatloaf
- Bake @425 1- 1 ½ hours or until inside heats to 160 degrees – reglaze after 30 minutes