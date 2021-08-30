MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Forest Service says donations for the Greenwood Fire effort are no longer being accepted after all available storage space has been filled up — and the surplus of donations is attracting bears.
On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the Superior National Forest, announced that “donations have far out-stripped our need” and the ability to store the donations received.
“We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears. We have had two instances of bear damage already,” the U.S. Forest Service said.
In the update, the forest agency shared pictures of donations and a bear seen breaking into a dumpster.
Those who want to help can make direct donations to local food banks, donate to their local fire department or thank a firefighter.
“We love signs along the road and cards,” forest officials said.
The Greenwood Fire is now 14% contained and the fire acreage has remained the same for the last three days: 25,991.
Forest officials say significant rainfall has helped crews improve the fireline and “mop up,” which is extinguishing hot embers along the fire’s edge.