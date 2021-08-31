MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An active home listing in Cold Spring is raising some eyebrows on Reddit lately, not for its price but for the photos of the interior.

The description on the Zillow listing begins by describing the property on Hidden Cove Road as an “extraordinary 6.5+ Acre waterfront oasis unlike any other w/ a stunning West facing sandy beach & infinite features rarely found in one property.”

The exterior photos showcase a large, wood-clad structure near a beach, boasting patios and porches, a fire pit and other amenities consistent with an outdoorsy getaway.

Then come the interior photos, which carry on the wood-dominant theme and an open concept. Upon closer look, there are also what appear to be hundreds upon hundreds of stuffed animals, and not of the teddy bear variety. (Well, with one exception.)

One photo shows a suspended kitchen rack holding copper pans but appearing to be topped by a mounted primate.

Another view shows what appears to be a dining room set off by a robust bust of an ox jutting out from the corner.

And then there’s the main living space, which is dominated by a still, standing giraffe carcass.

Elsewhere, there are elephant-foot stools, a pool table covered in zebra pelts, a polar bear pointing guests in the direction of the bar, track lighting, and a glass table built around the upper half of a hippopotamus with its jaw hinged wide open.

There are 91 photos attached to the Zillow listing, many of which were commented upon by Reddit users on the subreddit r/zillowgonewild.

“When you love the wilderness so much you want to murder it and drag it back home with you,” one user commented.

Another joked, “So the bad guy from Jumanji is finally looking to downsize?”

According to the Zillow listing, the home went up for sale on April Fools Day at $1.3 million. The asking price was adjusted up to $1.45 million in late July.

The listing doesn’t make explicitly clear whether the home’s animal furnishings come with the sale or not, or mention said furnishings in the first place.