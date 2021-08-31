MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community meeting is slated for Tuesday night as crews continue to battle the Greenwood Fire in northeastern Minnesota.
The fire is currently 37% contained after having burned 26,000 acres near the town of Isabella in Superior National Forest. Lightning started the fire two weeks ago, and it’s prompted evacuations as it’s spread between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of Highways 1 and 2 in Lake County. So far, 14 homes and cabins have been destroyed, along with 57 outbuildings. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Forest Service says Tuesday night’s meeting will be held at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland and will be live-streamed on the Superior National Forest Facebook page.
Evacuations around the fire have affected about 300 people. Currently, evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and the Mitawan Lake Road area. It’s yet unclear when residents will be allowed back in.
Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. Crews will work to improve and hold containment lines, remove fallen trees from roadways and, depending on the weather, test burn a potential defensive fire along Highway 1 toward Isabella. About 500 people are working on containing the fire.
Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, and the wet weather could moderate the fire’s behavior. Still, officials warn that the fire could burn well into the fall season.
