MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 people have gotten vaccinated at the Minnesota State Fair and walked away with a $100 Visa gift card.

“Don’t miss this opportunity,” the governor said, speaking on the vaccine incentive program that extended to the Great Minnesota Get-Together last week. “If you’re already going to be at the State Fair, get your shot and get your cash.”

So far, 1,199 fair-goers have received a vaccine shot at the fair’s Community Vaccine Clinic, located in the North End Event Center at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Cosgrove Street. Of them, 1,183 have walked away with a $100 gift card.

Even so, more than 2,000 gift cards are still up for grabs. Only those who’ve yet to get their first shot are eligible for the incentive program. The first 3,600 people to get their initial shot will get the gift cards.

However, anyone who needs a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can still get a shot. Fair-goers can also opt to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the governor’s office, the Minnesota State Fair has administered more vaccines in its first few days than other state fairs in the Midwest.

The community clinic will be open through Labor Day, the final day of the fair. Appointments can be made online, but walk-ins are welcome.

The state’s vaccine incentive program began in July and extended last week to the Minnesota State Fair. So far, more than 80,000 Minnesotans have been vaccinated through the program.