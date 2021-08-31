MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you head out to the State Fair, do you buy a Corn Dog or a Pronto Pup … or both? They look similar, but taste a little different.
Either way, in the 12 days of the fair, 36 tons of hot dogs will be consumed and 115 tons of batter will be fried up.
A little history. Gregg Karnis’ father brought the Pronto Pup to the fairgrounds way back in 1947. Karnis claims that, until that moment, there had never a food-on-a-stick at the Minnesota State Fair.
The common perception is that corn dogs use corn meal and Pronto Pups use wheat flour, but that is false. Corn meal is actually the biggest ingredient in the Pronto Pup batter as well. It’s just a different flour mix that they use.
The Pronto Pup accounts for about 60% of the batter-fried hot dog market at the fair.
So, which do you prefer?
More On WCCO.com: