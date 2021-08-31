State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Chris Herndon, Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly traded with the New York Jets to bring in some tight end help.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, sources tell him the Vikings are trading for Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation, with Herndon later confirming the deal.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 02: Miami tight end Chris Herndon answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2018 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Pro Football Reference, Herndon has recorded 796 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his three years in the NFL.

The Vikings have been in need of tight end help after the injury of Irv Smith, Jr., who will miss the start of the season due to a reported meniscus injury. Smith is expected to undergo surgery.

Last season, Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and 5 touchdowns as the No. 2 tight end behind Rudolph. The Vikings released Rudolph in March, and he’s found a new home with the New York Giants.