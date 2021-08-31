MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yacht rock legend Michael McDonald will not be joining his fellow Doobie Brothers for Tuesday night’s Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show.
Fair officials say McDonald won’t perform with the group, which is in the midst of its 50th anniversary tour. The Doobies will still play at 7:30 p.m., but opening act Dirty Dozen Brass Band also won’t perform. No reason was given by officials for the absences.
The bands Dire Straits Legacy and Low Cut Connie both bowed out of their scheduled state fair performances this year; the former wasn’t able to leave Europe due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, while the latter pulled out in an apparent protest of the fair’s lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.
The fair is offering full refunds this year for Grandstand ticket holders, but refunds must be requested at least 24 hours before the scheduled show.
Click here to view WCCO’s Minnesota State Fair guide.
More On WCCO.com: