MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this summer, a dog that was inside an SUV when it was stolen in St. Paul was later found dead. Now, police say a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to the incident — and a separate shooting within the city.
According to St. Paul police, the first incident involved in a shooting on May 20 outside the Frogtown Recreation Center. There, a young person was shot in the leg, but survived.
The second case, on July 24, involved a German Shepherd-Husky mix who was inside an SUV when it was stolen near Payne and Sims avenues. The vehicle was recovered later, but the dog, named GoGo, was found dead inside.
On Tuesday, police announced that investigators were able to identify and arrest a 17-year-old boy in connection to both cases. He has since pled guilty to the shooting, the motor vehicle theft and animal cruelty, police said.
“We’re proud of the great work of everyone involved in the investigations, which were led by Sgt. Cherry. Thank you all for your dedication, persistence and unwavering commitment to getting justice for crime victims,” police said.
