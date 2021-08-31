MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A Twin Cities couple is accused of running a nearly $18 million Ponzi scheme, defrauding friends, family members and many elderly retirees.
According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Shakopee residents Jason Dodd Bullard and Angela Romero-Bullard performed the scheme through their controlled entity, Bullard Enterprises LLC. The commission filed the emergency action against the entity and instilled a temporary restraining order and asset freeze to stop the alleged scheme.
The SEC said it has charged the defendants with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws as well as various injunctions and civil penalties. In accordance with the filing, the SEC said they also named four relief defendants which are additional businesses controlled by the couple.
According to the complaint, the couple raised nearly $17.6 million from around 200 investors between 2007 and 2021 for Bullard Enterprises.
The SEC says that the couple allegedly informed investors that their money would be used to trade foreign currencies and shared documents portraying their accounts as increasing in value. However, documents say Bullard enterprises actually stopped trading in 2015 and the owners used “new investor money to pay purported ‘returns’ to existing investors.”
The SEC also says that the couple “misappropriated” the investor’s money to fund their other business entities including a horse racing stable, limousine service, and a Snap Fitness.
"Instead of delivering on their promises, these individuals used false statements and fraudulent documents to convince investors to pour millions of dollars into bank accounts used almost exclusively for Ponzi-style payments and for their personal benefit," said Nekia Hackworth Jones, Director of the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office.
This case is an ongoing investigation and is being led by the SEC’s Atlanta regional office.