MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Fire Department says no one was hurt in a commercial fire Tuesday in an industrial area near Pigs Eye Lake.
Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Red Rock Road just before 6 p.m. on a report of black smoke coming from a business, later found to be from a “large pile of recycling material” outside. It soon spread to the business.
The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later, according to fire officials. The cause is being investigated.
