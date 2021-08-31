State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Fire Department says no one was hurt in a commercial fire Tuesday in an industrial area near Pigs Eye Lake.

(credit: MnDOT)

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Red Rock Road just before 6 p.m. on a report of black smoke coming from a business, later found to be from a “large pile of recycling material” outside. It soon spread to the business.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later, according to fire officials. The cause is being investigated.