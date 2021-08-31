MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 9:20 p.m. to a fire in a three-story apartment building on the 3100 block of 58th Street, in the city’s Wenonah neighborhood.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a third-story apartment. The building was evacuated as crews battled the flames.
One woman who was in the burning apartment suffered burns on her hands and smoke inhalation. An ambulance brought her to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman was on the only person displaced by the fire, as it did not spread to any other units. She is being aided by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
