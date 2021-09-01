State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man living with disabilities is now without his custom-built bicycle — and authorities want the public’s help to get it back.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the unique, two-framed bike was recently stolen in Arden Hills.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call 651-266-7320.