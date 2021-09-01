State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he will not be seeking re-election after over 20 years in the position.

On Wednesday, Freeman released a statement announcing his decision to not run in November 2022:

“Next year I will have been Hennepin County Attorney for 24 years, the longest serving in county history and I will also be 74 years old. It’s time to move on,” he said. “It was been a marvelous privilege to serve the people of Hennepin County and to lead the State’s largest and most experienced public law office.”

