MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he will not be seeking re-election after over 20 years in the position.
On Wednesday, Freeman released a statement announcing his decision to not run in November 2022:
“Next year I will have been Hennepin County Attorney for 24 years, the longest serving in county history and I will also be 74 years old. It’s time to move on,” he said. “It was been a marvelous privilege to serve the people of Hennepin County and to lead the State’s largest and most experienced public law office.”
This is developing, so check back for more.
