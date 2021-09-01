MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After sweating through 26 days of 90-degree weather, residents in the Twin Cities may not be too surprised to learn that this summer was the warmest on record for average temperature since 1873, the year weather records began in the metro.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that the average temperature from June through August was 75.6 degrees, up 0.2 degrees from the previous record set back in 1988. As for rainfall, the metro saw 9.8 inches of rain, making this summer the 56th driest on record. On average, the Twin Cities gets 12.98 inches of rain over the summer months.

The heat turned up early this meteorological summer, which is measured from June 1 to Aug. 31. In June, there were 12 days when temperatures in the metro were 90 degrees or warmer. More heat waves followed in July, when there were 10 days with 90-degree heat. August was cooler, with only four days with temperatures at or over the 90-degree mark.

On average, the Twin Cities experiences around 13 days of 90-degree weather over the summer. Yet while the Twin Cities saw twice that number this year, there was not a single day when the mercury hit the triple digits, although sometimes heat indices made it feel like 100+ degrees.

Up until the end of August, the weather was mostly dry in the Twin Cities, which led to record drought conditions. Across Minnesota, the state has experienced drought, with exceptional conditions reported in northwestern Minnesota for the first time since drought analysis began in 1999.

On Wednesday, the first day of meteorological fall, temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to be about average, reaching the mid-70s in the afternoon. Expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine. The next chance for rain is in the forecast for Thursday night.