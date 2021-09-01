MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, Jr.’s season is reportedly likely over after he underwent surgery on his knee.
ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that Smith Jr. had surgery to repair his meniscus Wednesday morning. Shefter says sources tell him that it’ll likely end Smith Jr.’s season with a recovery timetable estimated at four to five months.
Smith Jr. was expected to have a breakout season in 2021 after hauling in five touchdowns last year.
In the wake of Smith Jr.’s injury, the Vikings announced Tuesday that they have acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade with New York Jets.
Also on Tuesday, the Vikings narrowed down the roster to 53 players, with notable cuts including veteran defensive end Everson Griffen.
