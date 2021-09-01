MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The difficult recovery from Hurricane Ida has begun.

It’s a different kind of challenge for Minnesotans who can’t be with family members in Louisiana.

Damian Johnson, the varsity boys’ basketball coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s has been navigating the first week of school while also doing his best to watch over his parents from afar.

At times, it’s been difficult to reach them.

“If their phone battery’s running low, they have to go put it in the car to charge it,” Johnson said. “That’s the only way they can charge their phones.”