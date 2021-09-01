Minnesota Weather: This Summer Was The Warmest On Record In The Twin CitiesAfter sweating through 26 days of 90-degree weather, residents in the Twin Cities may not be too surprised to learn that this summer was the warmest on record for average temperature since 1873, the year weather records began in the metro.

Hurricane Ida: How To Pitch In With The Relief Effort“It’s just hurtful, seeing all the bodies, no electricity, the screaming,” said Hurricane Katrina survivor Michael Porter.

'You Could See Things Begin To Fly': Minnesota Couple Watched Hurricane Ida Hit From Hotel WindowA trip to New Orleans to celebrate his queen's birthday turned out to be the experience of a lifetime for Manu Lewis and Carmen Means.

Harvesting Season Cut Short for Melrose Vineyard Following StormsMoonlight Vineyard in Melrose has been growing sweet grapes to produce white wine for more than a decade. But after Saturday’s strong storms, the family farm is left with torn leaves and damaged fruits.

Hurricane Ida: Minnesotans Mobilize To Help As Storm Batters SouthHurricane Ida made landfall Sunday on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large part of the Gulf Coast 16 years ago.