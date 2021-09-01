MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman found dead in a St. Paul condo earlier this week has been identified as 52-year-old Angela Huntington.
The St. Paul Police Department says relatives found Huntington dead Monday morning in her Summit Hill condo. The circumstances surrounding her death appeared suspicious, prompting police to initiate a homicide investigation.
No information on how Huntington died has been released. Additionally, no arrests have been made in the case, nor has any motive been determined.
Huntington’s death marked the 22nd homicide in St. Paul this year.
Anyone with information about her death is asked to call police at 651-266-5650 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be left online here.
