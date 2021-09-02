State Fair:
WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
Latest News
Hearing To Debate Broadcast Of Ex-Officers' Trial In George Floyd's Death
Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are asking a judge to bar their upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won't testify if the proceedings are broadcast.
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting That Killed Youth Baseball Coach Jay Boughton
Plymouth police say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer.
Live WCCO Video
NFC West Preview: 'The Strongest Division In Football', KPIX's Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On Top
The 49ers were injury plagued throughout the 2020 season but this year Glenn expects them to bounce back in a big way.
Cubs Shut Down Twins Hitters In 3-0 Win
Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Twins' Maeda Has Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery
Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda had season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas, the team said.
Everson Griffen Re-Signed, Cut, Then Re-Signed Again To Vikings Roster
The Minnesota Vikings made plenty of moves to narrow the roster down to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon -- putting veteran defensive end Everson Griffen on a emotional rollercoaster ride in the process.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 Matchups
College football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.
2021 World's Strongest Man Finale Airing On CBS Saturday, September 4
Who will take the title of World's Strongest Man? CBS has coverage of the competition finale this Saturday.
'Survivor' 41 Announces Full Cast: Features Former NFL Athlete, Neurosurgeon, College Students
'Survivor' 41 has released the full list of castaways.
'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 Olympics
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst Talent
CBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.
'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly Shannon
Heléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Should We Assess The Risk Of COVID-19 In Our Daily Lives?
Should I eat inside at a restaurant? Should my kids wear a mask? Should I go to the State Fair? Every day, we're making decisions with COVID on the mind.
Can You Get The Flu Shot And The COVID Vaccine?
As COVID-19 news fills headlines, there's another vaccine we need to consider. Flu shots are already available at some pharmacies.
How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Fall is usually a great time to prep your lawns for next spring. The only problem is we're weathering a historic drought.
Protected: 5 Things You Should Know About Thyroid Eye Disease
September 2, 2021 at 9:35 am
