MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The celebration continues for Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.
The Apple Valley High School graduate returned to his school on Thursday for a special ceremony, as the mayor proclaimed it “Gable Steveson Day.”
For Steveson, to come back to the applause and excitement, gave him a chance to give back to the kids.
“I had someone come up to me like ten minutes ago and he was like ‘yo, I can’t even wrestle but I want to wrestle and I want to be just like you.’ So to be put in a spot when I can drive the next kids to do something special is crazy to me,” he said. “To come back here and show them the inspiring events that happen at the Olympics like, in 13 seconds your life can change forever.”
“It’s been really cool today,” said Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw, “It was really cool to watch the match…this is our hometown guy, this is a lot of fun.”
As for what’s next, Steveson says he doesn’t have an answer just yet, but an announcement could be coming in the next few weeks.
