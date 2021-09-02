MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a continued rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 1,904 virus cases and 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased.
The update brings the state's total positive cases to 653,288 since the pandemic began, with 7,839 deaths attributed to the virus.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate rose once again, now standing at 6.7%. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%.
ICU beds remain close to fully filled in the Twin Cities metro area, and southeastern Minnesota. At latest check, 97.2% of ICU beds in the metro area were currently in use. The situation is almost as bad in southeastern Minnesota, where only nine beds are still open (or 4.1%). The Twin Cities metro area shows 19 ICU beds still available, along with 37 non-ICU beds, which accounts for just 1% of the area's capacity.
There are also a reported 27.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk. The state spent the early part of summer well below the line of caution, which is drawn at five new cases daily per 100,000 residents.
As of Thursday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 71.7% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 92.9% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,190,997 doses of vaccine, with more than 3.12 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
In an effort to minimize spread of the Delta variant, more mass testing sites are opening up in the metro area.
