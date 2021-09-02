State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man suffered “a significant leg and arm injury” Saturday after he was pinned against a wall by a van inside a St. Cloud auto repair shop.

Police say it happened at about 2:41 a.m. in a business on the 500 block of St. Germain Street East. The victim, a 66-year-old St. Cloud man, was injured after the driver said his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator when pulling the vehicle inside the shop.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Grey Eagle, is said to have called 911 immediately, and victim was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say they believe this was an accident, but they are asking for anyone with more information to call 320-251-1200.