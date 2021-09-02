MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth police say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer.
On Thursday at 2 p.m., Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden will be holding a press conference to officially announce the arrest. CBSN Minnesota will stream the press conference live.
Jay Boughton, 56, was driving home on July 6 with his son after coaching a youth baseball game when he got into an altercation with another driver on Highway 169. The driver shot him in the head, and Boughton lost control of his car, crashing into several other vehicles in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.
His 15-year-old son performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was taken to North Memorial Health, where he died.
RELATED: Beloved Coach Jay Boughton Laid To Rest, With His Killer Still At Large (Aug. 6)
Since his death, Plymouth police have been looking for the suspect.
Hundreds came out to celebrate the life Boughton, who was laid to rest in early August.
This is a developing story.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’
- ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island
- Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme
- Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far